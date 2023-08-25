Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.76

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.76 and traded as high as C$8.98. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$8.80, with a volume of 45,194 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOT. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of C$349.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of C$208.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.5225694 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

