Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.39

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 33000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Torq Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

