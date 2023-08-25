Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Update

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Top KingWin Stock Performance

TCJH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.09. 47,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,767. Top KingWin has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

Top KingWin Company Profile

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

