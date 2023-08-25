Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Update

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Top KingWin Stock Performance
TCJH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.09. 47,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,767. Top KingWin has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.
Top KingWin Company Profile
