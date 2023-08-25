Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 2,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 105,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Tongdao Liepin Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

About Tongdao Liepin Group

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, an intelligent recruitment management SaaS that meets the enterprises' recruitment needs for talent management, scientific screening, AI efficiency enhancment, etc.

See Also

