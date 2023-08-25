Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 2,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 105,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
Tongdao Liepin Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.
About Tongdao Liepin Group
Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, an intelligent recruitment management SaaS that meets the enterprises' recruitment needs for talent management, scientific screening, AI efficiency enhancment, etc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tongdao Liepin Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- This Insurance Giant Looks Ready For A Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.