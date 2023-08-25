Toncoin Trading Up 7.5% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00005398 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.82 billion and approximately $28.54 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018543 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,150.82 or 1.00028764 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.43900933 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $30,065,025.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.