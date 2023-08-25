Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TOL stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,192,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

