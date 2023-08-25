Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
TSE:TF opened at C$7.23 on Friday. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$8.41. The company has a current ratio of 142.22, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$605.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.71.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 78.35% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of C$31.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.8105975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.
