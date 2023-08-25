Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $184.29 Million

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $184.29 million and $3.61 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018539 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014930 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,124.42 or 1.00034715 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,956,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0189765 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,645,723.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

