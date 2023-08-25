Threshold (T) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.46 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $184.64 million and $3.46 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018566 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,054.04 or 1.00058035 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002487 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,956,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01825674 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,645,883.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.