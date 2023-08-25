Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 630 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. 1,498,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,904,818. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

