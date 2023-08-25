Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Rhonda Farnum Sells 1,807 Shares

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $17,112.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 340,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,160.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rhonda Farnum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 8th, Rhonda Farnum sold 1,790 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $19,922.70.
Theravance Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $12.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
