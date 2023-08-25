The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,128,242 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 3.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $187,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,633,000 after purchasing an additional 644,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.08. 5,022,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,480. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 48.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

