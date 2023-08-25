The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Southern were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.38. 704,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,437. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

