The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 37,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,317,000 after acquiring an additional 121,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 5,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.67. The company had a trading volume of 433,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.