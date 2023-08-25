The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO R. Alexandra Keith Sells 781 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $152.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.