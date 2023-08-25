The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $117.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.