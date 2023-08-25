The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Up 500.0% in August

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 184,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 156,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 13,469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance

Shares of CUBA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

