The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.87 price objective on the stock.

The Glimpse Group Price Performance

VRAR opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The Glimpse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Glimpse Group by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 554,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Featured Stories

