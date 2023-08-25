The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Cooper Companies worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NYSE:COO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $370.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,379. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on COO. Citigroup upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.44.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

