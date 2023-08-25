The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.50 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.09). Approximately 12,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 105,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.08).

The City Pub Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.53. The company has a market cap of £89.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8,550.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The City Pub Group Company Profile

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. Its pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. The company's portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that offers a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

