The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.08. 254,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,389. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.10. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.