The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,964 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $582,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.49. 7,459,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

