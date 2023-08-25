The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $68,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

