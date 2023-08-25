Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.53

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.53 and traded as high as $39.78. Textainer Group shares last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 145,861 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Textainer Group

Textainer Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.68 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

(Get Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.