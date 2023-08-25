Tenset (10SET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.70 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Tenset has a total market cap of $17.70 million and $25,146.79 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tenset Token Profile

10SET is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 173,263,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,597,281 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

