Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 5,862 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $254,528.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 6,572 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $295,937.16.

On Friday, August 18th, Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $213,267.56.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.78 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TENB. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Tenable by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 18,456 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

