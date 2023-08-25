TClarke (LON:CTO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.05

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.05 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 129.66 ($1.65). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 130.75 ($1.67), with a volume of 40,820 shares changing hands.

TClarke Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139. The company has a market capitalization of £59.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.84.

TClarke Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. TClarke’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,777.78%.

About TClarke

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users.

