Tangible (TNGBL) 1-Day Volume Hits $38,901.68

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $4.97 or 0.00019129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tangible has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Tangible has a market capitalization of $161.64 million and $38,901.68 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 5.00035664 USD and is up 2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $39,126.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

