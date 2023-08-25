Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading 0.9% Higher

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €12.98 ($14.11) and last traded at €12.92 ($14.04). 3,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.80 ($13.91).

Takkt Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.01.

About Takkt

(Get Free Report)

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.