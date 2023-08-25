Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) & Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Table Trac and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Table Trac N/A N/A N/A $0.09 51.68 Bluegreen Vacations $849.79 million 0.70 $64.39 million $3.65 9.56

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Table Trac. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Table Trac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Table Trac 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Table Trac and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.73%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Table Trac.

Profitability

This table compares Table Trac and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Table Trac N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations 6.61% 24.69% 4.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Table Trac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Table Trac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Table Trac on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks. It also provides system sales services comprising installation, custom casino system configuration, and training; and technical support services to casinos. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

