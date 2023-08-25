Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Down 74.2% in August

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the July 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sysmex Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. 28,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,267. Sysmex has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

