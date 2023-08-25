Synovus Financial Corp Sells 15,188 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,188 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 1.96% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $108,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,295 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 937,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,810. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

