Synovus Financial Corp Sells 11,828 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,828 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.30% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $37,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,848. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.82 and a 200-day moving average of $107.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.