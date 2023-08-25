Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.96. 1,473,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $205.70.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

