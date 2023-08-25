Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.6% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $52,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $553.53. 1,142,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $557.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.48.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 726,748 shares of company stock valued at $361,411,612. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

