Synovus Financial Corp Has $45.87 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,798. The stock has a market cap of $297.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

