Synovus Financial Corp Has $18.91 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $146.91. 1,831,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,117. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

