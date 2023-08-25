Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,749,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,183 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial comprises 2.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $177,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.37. 443,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

