Synovus Financial Corp Buys 4,795 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $17,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QGRO. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,153,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 39,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QGRO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,084. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $624.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $72.09.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

