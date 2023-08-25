Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $20,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $331,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,215,000 after purchasing an additional 71,462 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 363.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.19. 315,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,274. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.78. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

