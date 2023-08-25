sUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.03 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $37.03 million and $2.33 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 37,106,462 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

