Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Shares Up 5.9%

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 213,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 191,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).
The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The company has a market capitalization of £17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.88.
Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.
