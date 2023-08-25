Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Rating Increased to Neutral at Wedbush

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.50.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 5.4 %

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

SMCI opened at $262.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $357.00.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares in the company, valued at $333,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,569 shares of company stock worth $15,557,559 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 59.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $8,938,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.