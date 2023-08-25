Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,937,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,764,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 794,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU opened at $32.56 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.40%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

