StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Cormark

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.75 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.46.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SVI

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

About StorageVault Canada

CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39.

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.