StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Cormark

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.75 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.46.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
