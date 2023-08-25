StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 4% Following Analyst Upgrade

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. StoneCo traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.30. 2,541,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 5,207,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

STNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 190.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.22.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

