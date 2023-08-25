StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $48,617,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,891,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 109,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 449,552 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,126,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

