StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

In other Precigen news, Director Steven Frank acquired 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $688,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 882,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,517,655.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 55,855 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $92,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,340.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,780 shares of company stock worth $339,802. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

