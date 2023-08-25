StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.31.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OncoCyte

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.