StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMP

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MMP opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. The company had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.